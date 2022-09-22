The Regional General Manager, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Kabir Muhammed, has said that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja ,will be fully automation before 2032.

Muhammed made this known on Wednesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the 3D signage that was installed to publicise the 40th anniversary of airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the NAIA started operations on Sept. 29, 1982.

Muhammed said that the authority was working assiduously to upgrade all the facilities at the airport to ensure complete automated before 2032 when the airport would be 50 years old.

“By the time the Abuja airport will be 50 years, I want to believe that every facility at the airport will be automated. We already have a car parking system which we are currently automating.

He said robust effort was being made to enhance security via enlightenment awareness to enable passengers to understand that airport is a highly regulated environment.

“ If you are not travelling, you have no reason to be inside the airport. Drivers may bring in passengers and what they need to do is to drop off the passengers and leave.

“In order to enhance security situation, the management of FAAN is employing aviation security personnel and training them to ensure that the airport remains secure, “he said.

According to him, the airport management is observing international best practices in order to sustain the security and safety of goods and passengers.

He said the FAAN Taxi app would be fully operational soonest.

Muhammed recalled that the Abuja which airport started with one module now has four modules operating domestic, regional and international flights.

He said about 35 local and foreign airlines were operating at the NAIA. (NAN)