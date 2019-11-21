The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Ademola Abidogun, as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Guinea Insurance Plc.

The approval came in a letter dated November 8, 2019, captioned “Final Approval to Appoint Ademola A. Abidogun as the Substantive Managing Director/CEO of Guinea Insurance Plc.

A statement by the Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Godson Ugochukwu said, “Mr. Abidogun brings to Guinea Insurance PLC, 24 years experience in providing strategic and operations leadership in uniquely challenging situations in the insurance industry.”

Abidogun is a seasoned professional with inestimable depth and wealth of technical experience acknowledged industry-wide. His combined expertise in marketing, insurance broking, underwriting/claims administration, oil and gas, banking, telecoms, reinsurance, product development, business risk advisory, special risks and strategic planning, offer a formidable springboard for relaunching the company’s propensity to act and hence, develop and implement sustainable plans for long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

Prior to his appointment, he had championed the affairs of many companies in the insurance industry; the most recent being: Fin Insurance Company Limited, where he served as Executive Director, Technical/Operations and Ag. Managing Director.

In Cornerstone Insurance Plc, he pioneered the bancassurance/retail team as Assistant General Manager. He holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from Rivers State College of Science and Technology (2007); he is an alumnus of the prestigious London and Lagos Business Schools as well as the University of Texas. As an erudite insurance professional; he has attended numerous management courses and seminars both locally and internationally.