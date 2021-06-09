From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will soon commence enforcement of compulsory insurance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Already, a committee comprising staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the NAICOM has been constituted to layout the modalities for implementation, and enforcement is expected to begin in earnest as soon as the Committee completes its work.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olukayode Sunday Thomas, at the just concluded seminar organised by the Commission for Insurance journalists. In pursuance of this goal, Mr. Thomas said he had led a delegtion of NAICOM management to meet the Minister of the FCT, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello who accepted to set up a joint enforcement committee comprising relevant departments of the ministry, NAICOM and other relevant security agencies.

According tohim, “the agreement was reached when the Board and Management of NAICOM paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the FCT, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello on enforcement of compulsory insurances in the FCT and the insurance awareness fitness walk coming up; until the report is submitted, no date has been fixed yet for the commencement of enforcement”.

At the meeting, the FCT minister expressed his delight to receive NAICOM officials and assured the Commission of his full support to enforce compulsory insurances in the FCT, stressing that he has very close relationship with the industry.

He requested NAICOM to provide him with details of agencies under his ministry complying with the requirements of compulsory insurances.

It was also agreed that a joint enforcement committee would be setup comprising relevant departments of the ministry, NAICOM and other relevant security agencies.

The Commissioner for Insurance said NAICOM was elated with the support and assurances from the Minister and promised to provide the information requested as quickly as possible.

On a similar move to boost insurance penetration in the country, the NAICOM) and the Federal Ministry of Transportation last month agreed on a partnership that would ensure provision of adequate insurance for road transport owners and users within Nigeria and ECOWAS member countries.

To this end, the Ministry and NAICOM have agreed to establish immediately a joint committee to look into different areas of interests to ensure mutually beneficial relationship.

The Minister of State, Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki who led the delegation from the Ministry to NAICOM noted that insurance is a critical aspect of Transportation hence the need to collaborate with the Commission to ensure successful implementation of the ministry’s programme.