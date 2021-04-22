From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced the cancellation of the operational licence of UNIC Insurance Plc-RIC 043 to operate as Insurance company with effect from March 25, 2021.

Consequently, the Commission has appointed Hadiza Baba Gimba, as the Receiver/Liquidator to wind-up the affairs of the Company. The management of NAICOM while announcing the revocation yesterday said “This is to notify the general public/policyholders that, in exercise of the powers conferred on it by enabling laws, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has cancelled the operational licence issued hitherto to UNIC Insurance Plc-RIC 043 to operate as Insurance Company with effect from March 25, 2021.

“Consequently, the Commission has appointed Hadiza Baba Gimba, as Receiver/Liquidator to wind-up the affairs of the Company. The contact address of the Receiver/Liquidator is as follows: Hadiza Baba Gimba

Suite D7 Awmar Plaza, Odimegu Ojukwu Way, Off Abdulsalam Abubakar Way, Gudu, Abuja”.

NAICOM urged the general public/policyholders to direct all enquiries and correspondences regarding UNIC Insurance Plc to the Receiver/Liquidator, who will be dealing with its liabilities in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act 2003.