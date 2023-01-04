By Henry Uche, Lagos

In recognition of his support and commitment to customer-centred service delivery, the Service Compact With All Nigerians (SERVICOM) has awarded the Commissioner of Insurance, Mr Thomas Olurundare Sunday, the Best Supportive CEO of the year 2022.

The notice of this award was made known to Daily Sun by the Commission during the Yuletide.

In the notice, NAICOM informed that Mr Thomas received a Letter of Commendation as the Best Supportive CEO on SERVICOM on December 30, 2022, from SERVICOM’s presidency during the end of the year 2022 meeting and awards ceremony in Abuja.