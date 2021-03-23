From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has commenced the Actuarial Capacity Development Programme in collaboration with the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM).

The programme is expected to develop 100 Certified Actuarial Analysts and possibly a minimum of five Actuaries in Nigeria by the year 2024.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. O. S. Thomas who disclosed this at the commissioning of auditorium named ‘NAICOM HALL’ at the CIFM yesterday noted that the epoch making event is an important component of the Commission’s strategic focus on capacity development.

In his remarks at the occasion, Mr. Thomas said “it is imperative to note that under the current dispensation in the Commission, Human Capital Development anchored on relevant upscale of skills, digitalization and product innovations, effective/efficient service delivery remain our strategic focus.

“On this premise, several initiatives have been designed by the Commission to facilitate attainment of the strategic focus which will redefine the future of the Nigerian insurance market.

“To this end, the Commission has already commenced the Actuarial Capacity Development Programme in collaboration with the CIFM. The programme is expected to develop 100 Certified Actuarial Analysts and possibly a minimum of five (5) Actuaries in Nigeria by the year 2024”.

He added that the Commission is also internalizing the human capital development initiative through effective plan of action for the take – off of its academy”, stressing that “we will soon be requesting for assistance of erudite scholars in the industry to fill the identified Knowledge gaps in the regulatory system”.

The Commissioner for Insurance I must commend the president and Chairman in Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) Sir Muftau Oyegunle and members of the Council for delivering the project within a good time and congratulated Mr. Eddie Efekoha under whose tenure as President of the CIIN, the process of actual construction of the auditorium was conceptualised.