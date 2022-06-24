From Uche Usim, Abuja

To deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria, the National Insurance Commission on Thursday, held a sensitisation workshop for the Joint Task Force on enforcement of compulsory insurance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a pilot scheme.

Compulsory insurances are those that are made mandatory by law. In Nigeria, they include Motor Third Party Insurance meant to ensure the safety of Third Party road users. The government has made it compulsory for citizens and residents to have motor insurance before plying in public.

According to the spokesman of NAICOM, Rasaq Salami, the workshop was aimed at sensitising members of the Task force on the requirements of the law with respect to the compulsory insurances as well as the enforcement modalities to be adopted by the taskforce Committee.

“The Taskforce is composed of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, VIO, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory Administration. The enforcement exercise within the FCT is expected to begin in the next few weeks”, Salami explained.

Other types of compulsory insurance include workers’ compensation and professional liability insurance. Aviation Third Party Insurance and Marine cargo insurance are also among these compulsory insurances.