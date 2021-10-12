Mr. Thomas said “Kano state with its large scale commercial activities stands the opportunity of leading by example and taking advantage of the huge potentials in Takaful and Microinsurance products introduced by the Commission in order to address religious beliefs and economic differences about conventional insurance.

“Our survey during the last sensitisation workshop in the state indicates that there is huge interest and demand for insurance products especially Takaful in the state, which will in no small way assist in the survival and sustainability of small and medium businesses in the state”.

The Commission, he said, has put so much effort into repositioning itself in order to improve and deepen insurance penetration across Nigeria with greater attention and concern to states with huge potentials but very low level penetration, with the focus being majorly in pushing the industry to more strategic market development initiatives as against the traditional regulation and compliance.

Mr. Thomas told me Governor that one of the cardinal thrust that has been a forefront policy of the federal government is financial inclusion: assisting nano, micro, small and medium enterprises for a sustainable economic development and lifting families out of abject poverty.

A major aspect of this drive, he added is providing a safety net for the NMSMEs against unforeseen circumstances while securing millions of jobs and wealth created by the NMSMEs.

Besides the need for the development and promotion of Takaful in Kano state, which indeed requires the Governor’s support, the Commission also sought the buy-in of the State on the implementation of compulsory insurances in Kano and as well the need for the State Government to protect its assets and liabilities by adequately insuring them.

Some of the insurances made compulsory by extant laws in the country are: Motor Vehicles Third Party Insurance,

Professional Indemnity insurance for Health workers, Public Building Liability Insurance, Insurance of Building under Construction above 2 floors, Group Life insurance under the Pension Reform Act, and Annuity for retirees.

Mr. Thomas assured the Governor that “there is a lot to benefit from the partnership of the Kano State Government and the Commission with respect to these insurances, taking a cue from other states that have voluntarily taken steps to domesticate some of these laws in their states for the greater advantage of their states”.

He pointed out that indeed, “Kano is leading in many fronts in the country. In motor insurance for example, Kano and Lagos states alone have almost more than 50% of vehicles plying the Nigerian roads and I am delighted to say here that if the state Government can partner with the insurance industry to bring all these vehicles under cover, it will significantly impact on the IGR of the state and boost revenue of all stakeholders.

“The issue of collapsed buildings have continued to be one of the problems in our big and major cities in the country that seems to have defied solutions and checks put in place by the authorities.

“The Commission is collaborating with some federal agencies like the Fire Service, Police etc and relevant professional associations like COREN to ensure provisions of the law regarding the insurance of public buildings against 3rd party liability and all buildings under construction that are above 2 floors are strictly adhered to”.

Mr. Thomas added

“I humbly request Your Excellency’s cooperation to work closely with the insurance sector on this to ensure safety and protection of lives and properties in Kano State”.