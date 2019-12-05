The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is to host the 3rd General Assembly of the Association of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities (AAISA).

The assembly will hold on December 9 and 10, 2019 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

AAISA is the umbrella body set up to bring together insurance supervisory authorities from all parts of Africa with the objective to amongst others: promote co-operation among supervisory authorities in Africa; assist countries in human resource development and create a forum for the standardisation of insurance laws and supervisory structures on the African continent.

A statement by the Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Rasaaq Salami, stated that as part of NAICOM’s support for capacity development of member countries, the General Assembly will be complemented with a seminar on Index-based Agricultural Insurance (IBAI).

Salami said the seminar topic is in synch with the priority of the federal government to diversify the economy, boost its Gross Domestic Products and the national insurance support for capacity to handle emerging risks.

The commission, he added in collaboration with African Reinsurance Corporation, is ensuring the attendance of internationally certified specialists in agric-index as facilitators at the seminar.