The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is ready to host an interactive session with shareholders’ associations of insurance firms so as to deepen engagement in the recapitalisation process.

The session, scheduled for next Tuesday in Lagos, is part of measures by NAICOM to achieve a seamless recapitalisation to the benefit of all stakeholders.

The meeting is a fallout of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise in the insurance sector and the need to provide adequate information to all stakeholders.

A statement by the Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami, the Acting Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, will be on hand to welcome delegates of the different shareholders associations to the session.

The Director, Policy and Regulations, who is also Chairman of the Committee on recapitalisation in the Commission, Mr. Pius Agboola, will address the session to bring the shareholders up to date with the recapitalisation roadmap.