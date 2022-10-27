The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has expressed the commission’s sympathy with victims of recent flood disaster ravaging the country in recent time and assured victims of the Commission’s commitment towards ensuring prompt settlement of claims by insured companies.

The Head of Corporate Communications and Market Development, NAICOM, Mr.Rasaaq Salami made the Commission’s commitment in a statement released to newsmen from Abuja.

Records have it that the floods have affected over twenty -two states in the country with several lives lost and destruction of properties and farm lands, with the value yet to assessed.

Obviously, with this level of disaster, insurance companies are bracing up for claims settlement to policyholders that are affected by the flood ravaging many parts of the country.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has in a brief revealed that about 2.5 million persons are affected by this floods which hit Nigeria’s water ways when the Cameroonian authorities released water from their Lagdo Dam.

Of this figure, 1.3 million people were said to be displaced, 2,407 persons were injured, and 603 persons lost their lives. She said this while affirming Nigeria’s preparation to meet with the Government of Republic of Cameroon over the release of water from Lagdo Dam.

Farouq also charged state governments to intensify efforts on the evacuation of flood victims to safer places. According to her, about 121,318 houses were partially damaged, 82,053 houses were totally damaged, 108,392 hectares of farmlands were partially damaged and 332,327 hectares of farmlands were totally damaged.

She noted that though Nigerians mourn the unfortunate boat mishap in Anambra state and other locations, howbeit, the country was not completely out of the woods.

Farouq reiterated Meteorological Agency’s warning that States like Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa were still at the risk of experiencing floods in coming month.

“We are calling on the affected State Governments, LGAs and Communities to brace up by evacuating people living on flood plains to high grounds, providing tents and relief materials, fresh water as well as medical supply for possible outbreak of water borne disease, while other states not affected should watch it.”

She recalled that on February, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction alerting Nigerians that the rains of 2022 would be heavier and longer, as well as the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency which released its Annual Flood Outlook, in May.

According to her, “It was immediately after these two releases, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was all out in the media and went to all States and FCT. NEMA warned of expected floods and advised on mitigating and preparedness actions needed to take to minimize losses and damages.

“I also briefed the National Economic Council in September, where I outlined preparedness strategies that all State Governments should take to extenuate the 2022 floods. However, we must initiate a bilateral discussion with authorities in Cameroon in November on the periodic opening of the Lagdo dam.

The minister said there was enough warning and information about the 2022 flood but States, Local Governments and Communities appeared not act proactively.

“There is need for State Governments to invest in flood management and take more responsibilities for flood preparedness and responses, as well as lead a community -base flood early warning systems.