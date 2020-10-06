Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of measures to increase penetration and grow the nation’s insurance sector to global competitiveness, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has launched a real-time digital platform to drive the process.

Speaking at a seminar organised for insurance journalists in Uyo, the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, disclosed that the portal which has been in the works for six years was finally concluded recently as part of ongoing reforms by the NAICOM to fully digitalise all operations in the sector.

He explained that the new portal was built with accessibility in mind for consumers and it can be operated by anyone from anywhere in the world.

He said, “we will be looking at the digital world. Part of what we have done so far was the fact that our portal that was in the drawing board for over six years has been fixed. It is taking us from where we are to the next level.

“We have sensitised the technical people in the industry and they have been going through series of trainings. Sunday noted that the Commision understands the significance of digitalisation in the insurance industry hence the need to adopt technology to transform its operations.”