As part of measures to enhance human capital development and ensure specialised regulators training in the insurance industry, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has revealed plans to establish the NAICOM Academy.

The Commissioner for Insurance and CEO NAICOM, Sunday Thomas, who disclosed this recently in Lagos at the investiture of the 50th President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), explained that the academy would not only serve the training needs of the commission but also those of other regulators in the West African sub-region.

Thomas assured the CIIN that the academy would not compete but complement the activities of the institute for the benefits of insurance business and insurance profession.

He added the commission on its part is committed to development of insurance across all strata and would continue to do more to ensure inclusive development of insurance.

“It is no longer news that the Commission is committing huge resources to actuarial development, in collaboration with the institute, through the College of Insurance and Financial Management, though the entire process has been affected by advent of the COVID-19.

“Let me assure the incoming president and his team that the Commission will continue to collaborate and support the Institute where possible, for the attainment of quality education, training and improved ethical behaviour of practitioners,” Thomas said.