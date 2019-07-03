Damiete Braide

In a bid to enhance gaming experience and entertainment to customers, foremost lottery and sports betting company, Naija Lottery, has unveiled a new website and first Bettabet experience shop in Isolo, Lagos State.

Chief Executive Officer, International Lottery and Gaming Limited, Mr. Manolis Lambrakis, said the company’s vision to become Nigeria’s trusted leader in the omni-channel gaming experience was propelled by consumers’ submissions with universal access to fair lottery services.

“The new website is accessible and easy to use for customers to derive excitement, whilst playing preferred games and staking bets on various sports. The website has a user-friendly interface, which adds to the feel of the improved platform,” said Lambrakis.

He added that with a click on the new website – www.naijalottery .com, customers can play the popular 5/90 lottery game online, while those who had registered with Bettabet before now, do not need to register again.

“All they need do is log in with their username and password to play the 5/90 game. They can as well access Bettabet site through the Naija Lottery website.