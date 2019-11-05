Following its massive success in April, the Naija Stand Up Comedy Pop-Up channel will return to television screens across Africa on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29 for one whole month starting Thursday, November 7

The channel will be a 12-hour block dedicated to 100per cent Nigerian comedy shows and exclusive performances from the country’s top comedians such as Ali Baba, Basketmouth, Bovi and AY. Viewers are in for a treat as the channel will also showcase a variety of rib-cracking skits and other comedy events in and out of Nigeria.

“We received a lot of great reviews when the channel made its debut in April,” said Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“For the second season, we’ve curated some of the biggest comedy shows out of Naija and packaged them into a 12-hour binge fest for the viewing pleasure of our customers, at no extra cost,” he said. He added that the pop-up channel will get customers ready for more exciting content lined up for the upcoming the festive season.

A roll call of the shows on offer include: Ali Baba’s Spontaneity show (1-9), Lord of the Ribs (2018), AY Live Shows (2016, 2017, 2018), Funny Bone Untamed (2017 and 2018), Elvis Poko 2019, MC Shaggy, Acapella and a host of others.

The Naija Stand-Up Comedy Pop-Up channel will open on Thursday, 7 November at 11am and run till Saturday, 7 December 2019 on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29. It will be available on all packages on DStv and select packages on GOtv.