(From Alex Anayo Enebeli, NAN)

The Naija Talent Search (NTS) says the final audition for the maiden edition of its talent discovery show has been scheduled to hold on Dec 21.

The General Manager of NTS, Dr Sosthenes Ayuba said at a news conference on Monday in Abuja that 37 contestants have been selected from the 36 states and Abuja.

“We are embracing every talent like comedy, music, dance, instrumentalist, sports, science and technology.

“We have over 3000 youths with different talents including persons with disabilities and we are expecting them to grab this opportunity and register as they can be the winner,” he said.

He said that the winner would go home with a brand new car and cash prize of N10 million cash for both the winner, first and second runner up.

“After discovering, we will train, empower and mentor the winner in various forms and ensure that he or she will not derail as the winner can become an employer of labour tomorrow.

“This is a different talent hunt because we have people who will teach them in the field and we will teach them not to fail,” he added

Ayuba said NTS was borne out of the desire to contribute in the reduction of the rate of unemployment in the country.

He called on youths with different talents to participate in their online platforms as registration was free; adding that NTS season one had kicked off for entries.

Ayuba gave the assurances that the contestants would observe all the COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety.

The manager called on government, well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders for support and contributions toward the sustenance of the programme.

Also, the former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Mr Alvin Master said NTS would offer youths an opportunity to showcase their talents.