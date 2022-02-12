By Vivian Onyebukwa

Unlike women, some men don’t take care of their nails properly. They just clip them when they see that they’re overgrown, and that’s it. Nails with poor care can look unattractive and reflect poorly on a man’s hygiene. Men should think it necessary to groom their nails. Scratchy skin on your fingers, fraying cuticles, bitten, or damaged nails are all unattractive traits, and it’s time to get your nails in shape.

Here are some tips to get your nail properly taken care of

The best time to cut your nails is after taking a shower with warm water to help soften your nails. This will make it easier to cut them and get all of the calluses and cuticles in shape. After taking a shower, get a pumice stone and use it to exfoliate all of the thick or excessive skin on your feet carefully. Next, pay attention to your cuticles. Excessive cuticles can destroy their look. First, use a cuticle instrument to pull down excessive skin and then use a cuticle nipper to cut it off. You can do this every few weeks to keep your nails, hands, and feet in shape.

Use quality nail clippers or scissors. It matters a lot. Also, when clipping your nails, don’t try to cut the whole nail in one or two motions. Slowly cut along with the toe or finger line to create a smooth arch. Make sure not to cut your nails too short.

You can cut off the whole white part, but don’t go deeper. At the same time, make sure to cut from one end to another thoroughly. This ensures you won’t have ingrown nails.

Use a nail file to smooth out your nails on their edges. Depending on your needs, you can put your nails into any shape with a nail file. No matter what you choose, always make sure to file them after cutting your nails.

A lot of people often have issues with hangnails, especially if they do manual work with their hands. A hangnail is a piece of skin that usually pops out between the tip of the finger and the nail. Never pull out hangnails so as to not to hurt yourself and maybe even cause bleeding. Instead, make sure to use a clipper to remove them. Do this gently so that you don’t pull on hangnails to avoid damaging the interior of your nail and the skin underneath it.