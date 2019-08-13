Maduka Nweke

Financial inclusion will form major plank of discussions when stakeholders converge for the 4th Edition of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) conference billed to hold on 29th of August, 2019.

Stakeholders at the Conference billed for the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel, VI, Lagos, will seek to drive financial inclusion with the target of achieving 80 per cent penetration by 2020.

They would explore that various ways of implementing micro insurance and pensions as a means of deepening financial inclusion through micro agenda.

With the theme of the conference being “Financial Inclusion: The Micro Agenda for Insurance and Pension Sectors,” experts will discuss guideline for the Micro Insurance and Pension guideline and plans how it could be an effective tool to deepening financial inclusion in the country.

The Micro insurance and pension guidelines were launched by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and National Pension Commission (PenCom) for Insurance and Pension sectors respectively. The two concepts are expected to deepen insurance and pension penetration, especially, in the informal sector of the economy where players are largely financially excluded.

The event to be chaired by Mohammad Ahmad, former director general of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has as special dignitaries, the Acting Director General of the National Pension Commission(PenCom), Aisha Dahir-Umar, and the Commissioner for Insurance, while the Managing Director/CEO, Achor Actuarial Services Ltd, Dr. Pius Apere is the Guest Speaker.

The NAIPCO event also brings together, consumers and other stakeholders of the two industries to discuss issues, challenges and the way forward for economic growth and prosperity.

A statement from NAIPCO Secretariat, signed by its President, Omobola Tolu-Kusimo, said the conference would be focusing on financial inclusion, especially, as insurance and pension penetration and are still abysmally low considering the nation’s testimnated 190 million population, of which about 30 millions are working class citizens.

The two sectors she said, could drive the financial inclusion strategy of the country if relevant stakeholders plays their respective roles effectively. The association, she pointed out, will also confer its award on institutions that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the two sectors of the nation’s economy.