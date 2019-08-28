All is now set for the 4th edition of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) National Conference billed to hold in Lagos on August 29, 2019.

Chairman of he Association, Mrs. Omobola Tolu-Kusimo, in a statement said finishing touches are now being put on arrangements to make the event a success as insurance consumer groups, comprising market men and women, artisans, entrepreneurs, among other prospective policyholders have already signified interest to be part of the event.

Tolu-Kusimo, who is also the Chairperson of NAIPCO said this year’s conference would be taking place at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel, on Victoria Island.

She stated that the conference is germane as the country seeks to drive financial inclusion with the target of achieving 100 per cent penetration by 2020 with the converge at the conference to discuss implementation framework for micro insurance and pensions schemes.

The conference, according to the organisers will equally explore various ways on how the two sectors can deepen financial inclusion through micro agenda.