From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) on the introduction of “NAIRA 4 DOLLAR SCHEME” for Diaspora Remittances.

In a press release signed by NiDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa said that the scheme is a welcome development as it will encourage Diasporans to send money through official channels.

According to CBN, the scheme is an incentive for senders and recipients

of International Money Transfer whereby recipients of Diaspora

Remittances through CBN licensed International Money Transfer Operators

(IMTOs) shall be paid N5 per every dollar received as remittance inflow.

The NIDCOM boss said the policy, if well implemented, will positively impact the economy of the country.

She said NIDCOM is finalising a Nigerian diaspora investment fund through which Nigerians in diaspora can structure and channel their investments, describing as encouraging and impactful, the response of Nigerians abroad to the Nigerian Diaspora investment summit.

The CBN had explained that the new policy was expected to attract diaspora remittances through the official foreign exchange channels as well as support forex stability in Nigeria.