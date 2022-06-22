(NAN)

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N420.27 to the dollar, a 0.25 per cent appreciation against N421.33 traded on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N420.71 to the dollar on Tuesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.27.

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 108.06 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .