The Naira on Thursday was sold at N359.3 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N450 and N396, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N359.3 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N450 and N396 respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N363.31 as market turnover stood at 333.52 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the naira had remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued to intervene in the market.

The Apex bank had on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars into the market. (NAN)