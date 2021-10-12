From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), has faulted the position of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who on Monday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to further devalue the naira.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, noted that with his suggestion, Vice President Osinbajo has shown that he is insensitive.

Ohanaeze Secretary General and head of the coalition’s Secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, said, rather than suggesting anti-people policy, “we are of the opinion that the current economic realities call for concerted efforts by all key actors in the country to revamp the nation’s economy and reposition it for the benefit of all.”

“We urge the CBN to ignore the call and concentrate on its ongoing policies that are geared towards economic emancipation of the country.

“We urge Professor Osinbajo and other politicians to restrict themselves to their area of competence which is politics and leave economists to run the economy.

“In taking economic decisions that will have immediate and long-term effect on the nation, political consideration should and must take the back stage,” the statement made available to newsmen read.