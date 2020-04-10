Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi, his wife, Folasade, and a musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, have apologized to the Lagos State Government for the violation of the social distancing directive aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus.

Naira Marley and the couple wrote formal letters of apology to the government, regretting their action.

The defendants were charged to court on four – counts charges bordering on attending a crowded birthday party last weekends, hosted by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello, and her husband

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, to grant state pardon to Akindele Bello and her husband.

Adegboruwa made the appeal after the proceedings that terminated the charges brought against Gbadamosi, Folashade and Naira Marley.

The rights activist stated that since the state government had stated that it was not out to persecute citizens, Akindele should be granted reprieve, moreso that she has demonstrated remorse for her conduct. On their schedule arraignment before the state Magistrates’ Court, Ogba on Wednesday, the government made a U- turn and offered to withdraw the charges if they could meet the following conditions:

“To write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

“To give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court. In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.”

Following the proposal by the state government to the defendants, the trial magistrate, Chief Magistrate Aje-Afunwa told the parties to follow court’s rules in the withdrawal of charges. The court, therefore, adjourned till yesterday for withdrawal or for taking of plea, if conditions fail to be complied with.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Yakub Oshoala represented the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Olawale Akoni (SAN) represented the second defendant, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, represented the third defendant, Mrs Folasade Gbadamosi while Naira Marley was represented by Damilola Ayinde-Marshal.