The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has preferred an 11-count charge against Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, for alleged credit card fraud.

He will be docked on Monday, according to EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the musician effectively risks seven years in jail if found guilty in accordance with Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

The charge with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 was filed before a Lagos State High Court on Wednesday.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore the names- Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The charge read in part, “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud possessed counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea FedorneTatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

The singer, who was detained on May 10, is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.

NAN reports that Naira Marley was arrested alongside his friend and fellow musician, Zlatan Ibile who was released on Wednesday.