Afropop star, Naira Marley, is ready to make his debut at the Gidi Culture Festival.

Organised by Gidi Fest and Marlian Music as well as produced by Eclipse Live, the free online concert is slated for Saturday May 30, 2020 – the ‘Marlian Day’.

“Marlian Day celebrates our liberty and our resilience through the daily challenges we face in Nigeria and most recently during the COVID-19 crisis. And also the heroic frontline workers making personal sacrifices daily on behalf of Nigeria and humanity,” Marley noted.

Social media and online platforms have become a highly valuable tool for artistes to connect with and engage with their fans, as evident at Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez’s live social distancing tour held earlier this month, and Andrea Bocelli’s Music for Hope: Live from the Duomo in Milan.

According to the organisers, Naira Marley will be bringing the live concert experience from an iconic monument in Lagos to his fans at home from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Saturday.

“Marley shows an early indication of the festival’s London-Lagos connection and there is a natural synergy between his fans, Marlians and the Gidi Tribe. They are the new African generation who refuse to take no for an answer and are challenging the status quo to uplift themselves and push forward. His adaptability, controversial lyrics and autonomy have made him one of the most sought-after artistes in Africa,” the organisers stated. The live online concert will feature Marley’s hit tracks such as Soapy, Tesumole, and Marlians’ anthem, Opotoyi as well as parading special guests like WurlD and Zlatan alongside Marlian Music artistes, Zinolesky, Moh Bad and Cblvck.