From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), Chief Folake Solanke, has warned the Federal Government, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), that the nation’s economy may suffer more setbacks if the value of naira is not stabilized.

She gave the warning in her response to the series of accolades poured on her by eminent dignitaries present at the lecture in honour of her 90th birthday on Tuesday, which was held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital. It was organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, being led by Olayinka Esan.

Solanke appealed to the CBan Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to help in stabilising the value of naira against dollars and pound sterlings so that the naira would not become totally valueless.

The legal icon decried unstable value of naira in aggravative descending order, which as made the foreign exchange at nearly N600 for one United States dollar and almost N800 for one pound sterling.

According to her, “The naira is gradually descending into nothingness with the foreign exchange at nearly N600 for one US dollar and nearly N800 for one pound sterling. Prices of petrol, diesel, food and all other basic consumer commodities have soared and become unaffordable.

“Let us appeal to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Godwin Emefiele, to please help us to stabilize the naira so that it does not become totally valueless.”

Solanke also commented on the corrupt tendencies in the country, saying: “As for the endemic corruption, which is ravaging all aspects of life, all I say is: Let each one of us be corruption-free, then corruption will be eradicated from the polity. With all due humility, I declare that I am corruption free. We must remain hopeful. Nigeria will survive.”