David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is currently smiling to the bank as his fans made money rain into his account ahead of his birthday. In the early hour of Wednesday 17th November 2021, he ordered his friends through a short video on Instagram to start crediting his Wema bank account with at least one million naira each ahead his forth coming birthday.

Surprisingly, before 24hours, notable entertainers kings and Business personalities started making it rain millions into his account. According to his updates on his Instagram page, Davido is close to making 200millon in 24hours, people like Femi Odetola, Obi Cubana, Patoranking, BBN Nengi, Adekunle Gold, EniOla Badmus, Peruzzi and more.

kept delivering the assignment willingly. Even Davido’s first baby mama Sophy Momodu wasn’t left out in the donation as he acknowledged it with a shoutout call on his page to appreciate her kind gesture towards him. In listing out the loyal givers, Oba Ademola Eleguahi too wasn’t left out of the game has he gifted him a sum of five million naira. As at the time of gathering this report, OBO is 151 million naira richer.

