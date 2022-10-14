The orgainisers of Kano Heritage Marathon are set to splash N9 million cash prize on first to fourth winners of the championship coming up in Kano on January 7, 2023.

The 42km Marathon Race is aimed at providing opportunity for the local and international professional runners to develop their competence towards world records and distinguish themselves among world beaters.

The marathon will also be used as an avenue to showcase the historic city of Kano as a veritable tourist destination for foreign athletes and spectators as well as exposing the business and investment opportunities in Kano City and the entire State.

The race is scheduled to kick-start from the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu to Tal’udu Round-About through Prince Abubakar Audu Bridge and then to Kofar Mazugal to BUK Old Site Main Gate to Kofar Famfo.

It will continue to Madobi Flyover to Na’ibawa Flyover near Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education and to Unguwan Uku Yan Awaki through to Kuregen Sani Road on to Maiduguri Road, connecting to MOPOL 9 Barracks, down to Hotoro, and Ado Bayero Flyover.

From there, the Race snakes through Dangi Flyover, to Gidan Buhari Junction to K.E.R.D Junction, to Gandun Albasa and to Dan Agundi Junction and finally to Mahaha Sports Complex.

The 1st prize winner is ₦3.5 million, the second position attracts ₦2.5 million while the third place finisher will go home with ₦1.5 million.