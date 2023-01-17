From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governors of the 36 states of the Federation under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum have invited the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emiefele to a virtual meeting on Thursday, on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the Naira Notes.

In a statement issued Tuesday night Head, Media and Public Affairs of NGF’s Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the invitation which was sent out by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, is for 19th of January 2022 at 9 pm prompt.

Issuing the invitation, NGF’s Director General, Asishana Okauru said the agenda is on the redesigned Naira Notes.

Recall thar Emefiele had announced the initial decision of the Apex Bank to redesign the Naira note, on October 26, 2022, and Nigeria’s Apex Bank urged Nigerians not to wait until January 31, 2023, to get the new notes.

For the virtual meeting, the agenda is titled “The Economic and Security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy,” which has lingered for some time now.

“The discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments and civil society organizations to come out with a solution to the lingering issue”, the statement read.