From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senate through a resolution at its plenary on Wednesday has given legislative backing to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to redesign the nation’s higher value Naira notes in circulation.

This followed a motion by Senator representing Kaduna Central, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani.

The motion termed: Redesign Of The New Naira Notes By The CBN: A Call For Legislative Support, noted that pulling the cash outside the banks will augur well for the economy as monetary policy decision making will be easier.

Explaining the substance of the motion, Uba Sani said based on the arguments and deliberations by his colleagues, he presented that hoarding of bank notes outside the banking system, with over 80% of naira notes are outside the banks.

He said the motion sought to checkmate currency counterfeiting resulting from the prolonged use of the same notes.

“Less notes, especially outside the banking system, will curb terrorism financing. In the same vein the less cash available outside the banking system will reduce corrupt practices engendered by cash exchanges,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the Senate consequently resolved to provide legislative support for the CBN’s policy to redesign the higher value Naira notes.

“It has also resolved to direct my committee to embark on an aggressive oversight of the currency redesign process to ensure that Nigerians are protected during this process,” he said.

Senator Uba Sani encouraged Nigerians and the general public to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to deposit cash holdings at their respective commercial banks.

“I also urge the Senate to support the decision of the CBN given the aforementioned benefits of the currency redesign to the nation,” He added.