From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nairaxi Transport and Logistics Limited, Kingsley Obinna Eze, has unveiled plans to create 25,000 jobs in the transport sector.

Speaking during the unveiling of Nairaxi in Abuja, Eze said he co-founded Nairaxi so that young Nigerians who are into transportation can own vehicles and in turn, empower the youths, create jobs and make Nigeria proud.

‘Currently, we have over 5,000 drivers on our platform that we privately control. Our partnership with the Abuja painted taxis, they have over 10,000 drivers. So, in the first quarter of 2021, we are looking at creating at least, 25,000 jobs,’ Eze said.

Earlier, Eze disclosed that the idea behind Nairaxi was to address the transportation needs in the country, including the e-commerce needs and the logistics needs of Nigerians.

He added that the motivation of Nairaxi was to build a brand that Nigerians would be proud of and that can solve real life problems and create jobs.

Eze stated that thousands of drivers were already making a living on the platform of Nairaxi, assuring that the platform would be fair to its partners.

‘We promise to be fair. We are pushing for regulation, we are pushing for quality assurance, we are implementing one of the first drive-to-own programme in Nigeria where our drivers get to own their cars once they hit a certain milestone.

‘So, that is something. I know a lot of Nigerian youths, they look at themselves, they look at their income and they conclude that they cannot own a car. But we are creating a platform that can make this possible, empower the youths, create jobs and at least, make Nigeria proud,’ Eze said.

Also speaking, Nairaxi co-founder Mrs Elizabeth Omale said all that the transporters have yearned and asked for from the system are coming to reality.

‘We are the system and our strengths are indigenous. That is why we present to you, Nairaxi Transport and Logistics Limited, a hybrid of on-demand logistics and electronic commerce company, incorporated to subsidize the cost of livelihood of Nigerians, especially in relation to the transport and commerce sectors,’ Omale said.

Omale further said it was pertinent for Nigerians to adopt all mechanisms to combat the decaying economy through entrepreneurship, innovation and worthy competition.

‘Nairaxi Limited is here to solve the major problems in the transport and commercial industries, bringing on-demand logistics to the grassroot and make comfort available to all Nigerians,’ Omale stated.