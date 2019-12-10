The governor of Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, was yesterday charged with 19 counts of graft-related charges as the country struggles to tackle runaway corruption.

Mike Gideon Mbuvi, widely known as Mike Sonko, denied the charges including embezzlement and money laundering. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission alleges Mbuvi awarded contracts to friends’ companies, which after receiving payment, wired to Mbuvi’s accounts Kenyan shillings worth thousands of dollars.

Mbuvi is known for controversy and his flamboyant lifestyle, like wearing gold rings, chains, watches and clothes. He prefers being called “Sonko” which means rich man in Kenya’s Sheng slang. A heavy police presence was deployed in the capital ahead of his court appearance after police said there was information that his supporters were planning demonstrations.

Mbuvi was arrested on Friday, after one of the biggest manhunts in Kenyan history that involved up to 200 police officers and a helicopter. He was found in the town of Voi, 204 miles (329 kilometers) from the capital.

A scuffle ensued, captured on video in which about 10 police officers are seen attempting to take Mbuvi into the helicopter as he resisted, wearing one shoe. Police have said they will charge him for resisting arrest. Mbuvi’s lawyer, Cecil Miller Jr., said Mbuvi suffered rib fractures from his encounter with the police.