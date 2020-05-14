Magnus Eze, Enugu

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sam Nkire, has congratulated President Muhammadu for appointing Paul Ikonne as executive secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA.)

Nkire, who is also leader of the Abia State APC Caucus, thanked the president for rewarding the loyalty and hard work of Ikonne, whom he described as “a strong political long-distance runner from Abia State.”

According to Nkire, President Buhari, by turning attention to NALDA and with the appointment of Ikonne as its chief executive, has further demonstrated his determination to diversify the Nigerian economy and make it agriculturally based.

He described Ikonne as ‘adequately equipped’ to make all the 774 local governments in the country feel the impact of NALDA in no distant time, having been commissioner for Lands and Works at different times in Abia State.

Nkire said going by President Buhari’s zeal to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria, he was optimistic NALDA would bounce back to its glory of the 1990s, with Ikonne at the helm of affairs.