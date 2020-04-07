The National League of Veteran Journalists NALVEJ has condemned the approach by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that it was not farreaching enough.

It called for a more pragmatic and curative strategic way of combating the pandemic rather than spending all energy on avoiding spread.

The National President of the association, Chief Oliver Okpala, in a statement, argued that the current strategy of sensitisation, wearing of nose masks, lockdown and social distance were not curative.

He said there was need for a radical approach which would involve importation of a large number of Chinese and Cuban medical experts who have succeeded tremendously in curing the virus in China and Italy.

“In countries where the citizens were severely infected like Italy we saw how their government imported Cubans who cured their people as they were massively infected. Italy had over 3,000 cases with several deaths. Today, the Cubans have almost cured everyone infected. And in China, where the disease emanated from, the doctors have succeeded in closing all the emergency hospitals they had set up and their doctors and nurses have returned to their former offices to resume normal work because all those infected have been cured .

“We have heard that the Federal Government say about 18 Chinese are to be flown in, but we know that that number is grossly inadequate. Now that those Chinese medical personnel are free, the Nigerian government can take advantage of their expertise by bringing them in their lager number.”