The nation celebrate its 59 independence, the Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) has called on journalists across the country to work closely with the federal government to realise the dreams of the founding fathers of the nation.

Chief Oliver Okpala the national of the league made the call in statement in Abuja said the founding fathers such as Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahamadu Bello and Chief Anthony Enahoro wanted a prosperous country where no man is oppressed or go to be hungry.

According to the veteran journalist “without the media working together with the government there will not be progress in the country. We journalists must see ourselves as partners in progress with the government and cooperate with them”

Chief Okpala advised journalists to eschew sensationalism and concentrate on reports that unite the country , breed peace and unity rather than promote divisiveness.

He commended the Federal Government for the efforts being made to summount the myriads for challenges bedeviling the country and make democracy dividend available to the populace. All that is needed now is for all Nigerians to cooperate to ensure the realisation of the dreams of our founding fathers. The NALVEJ President called on media owners to developed robust policies for journalists in their organisations to increase proffesionalism.

Chief Okpala advocated a comprehensive insurance policy to cater for the safety of journalists in case they suffer harm in the line of duty especially against the backdrop of increasing dangers which they face in recent times due to insecurity in some parts of the country. Chief Okpala wished all Nigerians well in their various endeavours.