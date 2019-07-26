Media organizations in the country have been advised to take concrete steps to ensure the safety of journalists in their establishments.

President of the Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists, (NALVEJ), Chief Oliver Okpala gave the advice while reacting to the death of a Channels TV reporter who was killed during the face off between security operatives and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites in Abuja.

Chief Okpala said it was the responsibilty of media organizations to create safe environments for journalists by ensuring that they are well-equipped physically and mentally to cover conflicts.

The NALVEJ president called for a comprehensive insurance policy to cater for the safety of journalists in case they suffer harm in the line of duty.