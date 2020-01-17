Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has concluded plans to calibrate Instrument Landing Systems, ILS in all the airports ensure safe flight operations in the country.

Calibration is usually carried out every six months to test and ensure that the facilities are working optimally, giving accurate signals to aid safe and seamless flight operations.

The flight checks of the ILS will commence in Lagos today with the arrival in the country of certified flight instructors and pilots from the United Kingdom.

The newly acquired $8.5 million King Air 350i calibration aeroplane by the Federal Government will be used for the three weeks exercise and the UK pilots and instructors are also expected to train the Nigerian crew on the use of the aircraft preparatory for their certification by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Landing aids to be calibrated include the Doppler Omni-Directional Range (VOR), Category III Instrument Landing System (ILS), Distance Measuring Equipment, DME in all the airports including the ones currently being installed at the Enugu airport which will be completed next week.