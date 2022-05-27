By Chinelo Obogo

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Lawrence Patrick Pwajok, has said the management of the agency has given all the necessary support and push that is required to ensure the implementation of the new Conditions of Service for staff.

Speaking at the just-concluded Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) day in Abuja, Pwajok said the management of NAMA would also implement the consequential adjustment as soon as the necessary approvals and directives were received in NAMA at the end of the ongoing processes. He urged all NAMA staff to continue to be patient while the process progresses towards its eventual conclusion.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

On the issue of pension, the NAMA boss explained that the management has also taken steps to ensure that accrued pension benefits were paid regularly to retired staff.

“In addition, in order to clear the outstanding accrued pension payments, the Management has increased monthly payments significantly. I will like to assure you that NAMA management is fully committed to the off-setting of all outstanding pension payments as quickly as possible while handling any future retirements in a timely manner,” he said

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his welcome address, the president of Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria (AIMAN), Mr. Williams Ngerem, said significant progress has been made by various management in the recent past with regards to the provision of a conducive working environment for AIS personnel and acknowledged the efforts so far made.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We will not fail to put on record that the situation is still far from the acceptable global standards. Permit me, therefore, to once again advocate greater investment in the welfare and suitable working environment of AIS personnel across the board at all our installations nationwide.

“On the issue of welfare, it is gratifying to note that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for NAMA staff has finally come to fruition and is being implemented with effective from April 2022. It is our hope that this will help to ameliorate the undue losses of lives the agency has faced in the recent past,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .