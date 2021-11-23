By Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has announced the passing of Mr. Aniekan Effiong, an air traffic controller with the agency, who slumped and died on yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement by NAMA’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Khalid Emele, the late Effiong, who was until his death, an Assistant General Manager, Operations, reported to duty at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON) on Sunday, November 21, at 6pm without any sign of illness. But by 4am, the next morning, he experienced difficulty in breathing and was taken to the nearest medical facility where he died.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of Dana Air has approved the appointment of Mr. Sukhjinder Paul Mann as the new Deputy CEO with effect from November 22, 2021.

The airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, said, in a statement, that the new deputy CEO is expected to work with the team to bring fresh initiatives to the role to further strengthen the management team.

‘’ Mann is a Briton and has worked with many leading commercial airlines in Africa and across the globe at a Senior Management and ‘C’ Level executive roles.

