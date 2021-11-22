By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has announced the passing of Mr Aniekan Effiong, an air traffic controller with the agency who slumped and died on Monday, November 22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement by NAMA’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Khalid Emele, the late Effiong, who was until his death, an Assistant General Manager, Operations, reported to duty at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON) on Sunday, November 21, at 6 pm without any sign of illness. But by 4 am the next morning, he experienced difficulty in breathing and was taken to the nearest medical facility where he died.

‘Mr Effiong reported to duty at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON) on the 21st of November 2021 at 6 pm without any sign of illness whatsoever. He was to close by 7 am the next day, however, at about 4 am the next morning, he experienced difficulty in breathing. An ambulance was called to evacuate him to the nearest medical facility and was immediately taken to the Air Force base clinic where he died.

‘Mr Effiong was a hardworking and dedicated staff who died at the prime of his career. He will be missed by the entire NAMA community. May his soul rest in peace,’ Emele said.

