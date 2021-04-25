By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has obtained licenses for 24 newly recruited air traffic control officers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Organization (NCAA) after successfully undergoing the necessary training and examination on Aerodrome and Approach Control. The new air traffic controllers are currently being posted to strategic aerodromes in the country according to their need.

The agency has also recertified a total of 30 air traffic controllers in different categories air traffic control including Terminal Approach Radar, Area Procedural Control and Area Surveillance Control after passing the required proficiency/rating tests and certified mentally fit in line with Annex 1 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and part II of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR).

Making this disclosure in a statement, the Managing Director of NAMA Capt. Fola Akinkuotu recalled that from year 2020 to date, the agency recertified a total of 194 air traffic controllers in addition to their periodic training and retraining, targeted at keeping them up to speed with latest skills and technology in air traffic management to ensure they remain competitive with their peers globally.

The NAMA helmsman also revealed that in order to reduce delays and congestion in the nation’s airspace ,the agency has commenced the construction of Aerodrome and Approach Control simulator at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos as a pilot project to be replicated in Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.