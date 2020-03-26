Pensioners of the Nigerian Air Management Agency (NAMA), have pulled out of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and formed a new body called Airspace Management Pensioners Association of Nigeria (AMPAN) which it says will now be aligned to the Federal Parastals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN).

In a statement by APMAN’s new executive,Temple Ubani, Kester Omotayo, Franklin Erinle and Samuel Komolafe, it said the reason why it pulled out of NUP is due to ‘irreconciliable differences’ and says that the monopoly of its former body ‘has been broken’.

“We wish to draw the attention of the management, staff, our esteemed pensioners across the country and indeed the general public that with immediate effect and henceforth, all NAMA pensioners hitherto operating under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) have ceased to belong to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners due to irreconcilable differences.

“Arising from the above therefore, NAMA pensioners, in collaboration with like minded esteemed friends and pensioners from other Federal parastatals and the private sector have fused and formed another trade union body, known and addressed as the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) as our new umbrella body, meaning that the monopoly of the NUP has finally being broken by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Registrar of Trade Unions, the appropriate government organs authorized to legalize such bodies.

“The (FEPPPAN) is under the leadership of Temple Ubani as President General, Kester Omotayo, our own NAMA national chairman serves as the national vice President General, Lagos Zone, while Franklin Erinle is the General Secretary.

“Consistent with extant rules and policies, we are happy to inform you all that having pulled out of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and aligning ourselves with FEPPAN at the Federal level, we have formed a new body known and addressed as the Airspace Management Pensioners Association of Nigeria (AMPAN) to serve as our Union and an affiliate of FEPPPAN.