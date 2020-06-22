Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has moved its headquarters from Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement from the General Manager, Public Affairs, Khalid Emele on Sunday, the agency said the move was in compliance with the directive from the Federal Ministry of Aviation asking all agencies in the sector to relocate operational headquarters to the nation’s capital in a bid to ensure efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery between the Ministry and its agencies.

He said the Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, in strict adherence to the above directive while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course.

“NAMA hereby wishes to inform its customers, stakeholders and the general public of the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Lagos to Abuja. This is in compliance with the recent directive from the Federal Ministry of Aviation asking all agencies in the sector to relocate operational headquarters to the nation’s capital in a bid to ensure efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery between the Ministry and its agencies.

“Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, in strict adherence to the above directive while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course.

“The agency hereby admonishes all enquiries and correspondences henceforth to be channeled through the above address (No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja). Accordingly, all NAMA social media handles have been adjusted to reflect this change,” he said.

A memo emanating from the Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika, dated May 4, 2020 and addressed to all the heads of the agencies and parastatals under his purview, directing them to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 45 days from the date of issuance.

The memo with reference number, FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the Director, Human Resource Manager, Muhammad Shehu, said the directive is due to the’ current global economic situation and move by the Federal Government in reducing cost of governance.’

The letter titled: Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja read: “ I am directed to remind you of a Presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.