The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), is seeking the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) licences to train and regulate Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP) as part of its regulatory function . It noted that such licence would go a long in boost the proficiency of electronic engineers in the industry.

Speaking at the just concluded 9th International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations (IFATSEA) hosted by the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) in Abuja, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, noted that the demand for the licensing of ATSEPs has been a recurring issue every year the ICAO general Assembly is held, but lamented that ICAO has not yielded to such repeated calls by stakeholders given the safety-critical role ATSEPs play in the aviation sector.

Akinkuotu who was full of gratitude to the ATSEPs said “NAMA engineers have proved that they can stand their own in every situation and they have continued to ensure that our navigational equipment propagate accurate and reliable signals thereby ensuring safety of air travel in the country.”

Akinkuotu however noted that as an agency with the largest concentration of ATSEPs in Nigeria, NAMA would continue to push for the inclusion of ATSEP licensing in ICAO Annex 1 as this would give them a sense of accountability and commitment to duty.