Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has taken delivery of consignments of equipment for Category 3 Instrument Landing Systems/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) for Lagos and Abuja airports.

The consignments which were cleared over the weekend from Apapa wharf are already at the premises of the agency in Lagos.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said the installation of the landing aids which would commence soon, was part of the agency’s effort to ensure that aircraft were able to land in adverse weather conditions especially during the harmattan.

He also revealed that the second phase of the project involving the installation of ILS/DME in Kano, Port Harcourt and Katsina airports will commence as soon as Lagos and Abuja installations were complete, stressing that the choice of these airports was informed by the severe weather conditions prevalent in them.