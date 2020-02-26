The Mass Communication Department of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, on Monday, defeated their Accounting and Business Administration counterparts in the final of the annual departmental football tournament.

The communicators, in blistering form, defeated the Accounting and Business Admin 2-0 to retain the trophy they also won last year.

With a goal in each half from Chigozie Madubuachi (10th minute) and Jude Anthony (60th minute), the communicators sealed the victory.

The Mass Comm lads, however, enjoyed the backing of Sociology department, merged with them for the purpose of the annual tournament. The final match was particularly interesting with the cheerleading group, led by Ada Mbonu, all over the place cheering their players to win the trophy. Others in the cheerleading train were Linda Nwufo, Egbe Genevieve, Nwaoru Blessing, Iwu Chidinma and Ewuzie Chidimmawin.

Before the final match, Mass Comm defeated the Department of Economics 2-1 in the first leg and 5-1 in the second leg to earn a berth in the final.