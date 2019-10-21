Joe Effiong, Uyo

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed its approval for the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that a forensic audit should be carried out in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2001 to 2019

PANDEF has, however, demanded that names of beneficiaries of contracts of the commission over the period under review should be made public, insisting that for NDDC to function effectively, there must be adequate funding and less political interference.

Similarly, PANDEF in a communiqué issued on Saturday at the end of its 3-day national leadership retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, signed by its national chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga and deputy national secretary, Ken Robinson, among others has urged the president to extend the order of forensic audit to other national interventionist organizations like the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

The forum frowned at the poor state of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region, particularly roads, and thus called on the Federal Government, and relevant MDAs to give immediate and urgent attention to roads in the region, especially the East – West Road from Benin to Calabar; Calabar -Itu-Ikot Ekpene -Aba Road, Ogoja -Ikom – Calabar Road, Port Harcourt to Aba section of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, among others.

The forum condemned the increasing rate of criminal and cult-related crisis in the region and urged the youths of the region to eschew all acts and behaviours that would jeopardise their future, and the security and peace of the region.

It encouraged governors of the region and all political office holders, elected and appointed, to give greater attention to issues like job creation, rural women and youth development, healthcare and education, to check the growing rate of youth delinquency.

It resolved to continue to work with other regional bodies in the country, in the efforts to enthrone an egalitarian nation that would be run on the fundamental principles of equity, fairness, and justice;

PANDEF restated its position on restructuring and called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency begin a constructive dialogue process on the restructuring of the country.