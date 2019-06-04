Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Castle of Legends Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the president to give a kind consideration to the immortalisation of Chief Anthony Enahoro by naming the National Assembly after him. The group said it was encouraged by the recent recognition bestowed by President Muhammadu Buhari on late M.K.O Abiola, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and a declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Chairman of the group, Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin kingdom, ‎recalled that Chief Enahoro as a journalist and politician was at the forefront of the struggle for Nigeria’s independence and defence of the rights of Nigerians in the face of the high-handed and draconian policies of the colonial administration.

Besides, the group said Chief Enahoro was an outstanding, forthright and fearless member of parliament, committed to the legitimate desires and aspirations our people, adding that it is on record that‎ he moved the historic motion in 1953, calling on the British government to grant self-government to Nigeria in 1956.

According to the group, aside from playing a prominent role in sustaining the unity of the country, Chief Enahoro served as Commissioner for Information and spokesman on International Affairs during the civil war under the administration of Gen. Yakubu Gowon and also played a pivotal role in the restoration of democracy in the country as the leader of defunct‎ National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

‎In their speech titled “The time to honour Chief Enahoro is now,” the group said: “It remains our candid opinion that Chief Anthony Enahoro is a hero whose place in Nigerian history has not been accorded national prominence. It is on record that Chief Anthony Enahoro has been classified among the founding fathers of Nigerian nation along with the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Herbert Macaulay, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“However, in this category, only Chief Anthony Enahoro has not been immortalised by naming after him a prominent broad street‎, a federal university or a federal monument of significance.

“We believe‎ that Chief Anthony Enahoro is eminently qualified for a post-humous honour commensurate with his selfless and patriotic services to the country.”

The group, while commending the Edo and Lagos states government for naming State Assembly complex and an estate, respectively after Chief Enahoro, said it was his heroism and his is national character that qualified him to be recognised as such.