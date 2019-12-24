The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, assumed office at the Revenue House, FIRS Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Nami met with the Management and Staff of the Service and assured them that he would work with them to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s goals of appointing him.

“I am overwhelmed by the reception by all of you despite the short notice. I hope that you will continue to give me this support as we work together to build capacity and raise the revenue for the country.

“I assure you that we will work together to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s aim of appointing me.

“This task, as enormous as it is, requires masterstroke measures, resilience in policy implementation and foresight to evolve novel ideas. I shall spare no effort to summon the courage to actualise this task. Most times, success is borne out of the will to endure hardship such as tax drive entails,” he said.

He told the staff that respite has come to them especially to those who are hardworking and professional in their work.

“At this point, I want to enlist the support and cooperation of all staff in the task of lifting the economy out of its present position. I want you to rest assured that respite has come especially to the deserving hardworking and professionally competent members of staff,” he added.

Abiodun Aina, who acted as the Executive Chairman until Nami was confirmed by Senate on Wednesday said the Service had some challenges: “This is the challenge that you have come provide solutions to. I pledge my loyalty and the loyalty of my colleagues and I believe that we are going to work together to achieve the mandate of the Service,” Aina told Nami.

In the message to staff, Nami said:

“As I assume the mantle of leadership of this reputable organisation, I want to say that I am very much aware of the enormity of the responsibility entrusted to me by fate and those who have confidence in my capacity to discharge it. I am equally aware that for too long, Nigeria’s economy has been in dire straits with attendant socio-economic challenges.

“It is as a result of these challenges that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been making strident efforts towards putting the economy back on the track. Part of these efforts is the administration’s attempt towards making tax revenue generation and collection the cornerstone of its economic recovery efforts. I therefore understand that my mandate is to facilitate the administration’s economic recovery drive through increased tax revenue generation by opening up new potential revenue sources.

“Nowhere in the world is success a product of complacency, prevarication, sentiment and whimsical armchair criticism. Success is not a function of being visible on the social media platforms, or being ungainly garrulous. Success is a function of teamwork and circumspection. There is no doubt that the appropriation of cutting-edge technology in the service of revenue collection and tax administration is key to enhancing revenue generation…”